DT Next Campus: Applications open for Foundation For Excellence; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: The Foundation For Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2025 supports talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them pursue higher education in Engineering, Integrated M.Tech, MBBS, and 5-Year Law programmes.
Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in the 1st year of BE/B.Tech, 5-year Integrated M.Tech, MBBS, or 5-Year Law program in the 2025-26 academic year.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 50,000 for the duration of the full course (4/5 years) along with structured skilling (English, Technical, Leadership & Aspirational programs) & mentoring to make the students Job-Ready
Last Date to Apply: December 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FFES
