DT Next Campus| Applications open for Foundation for excellence for technical courses

CHENNAI: The Foundation For Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2025 supports talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them pursue higher education in Engineering, Integrated M.Tech, MBBS, and 5-Year Law programs. Scholars receive Rs 50,000 annually for the duration of their course, along with skilling programs, mentorship, and placement support to boost employability and personal development.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in the 1st year of BE/B.Tech, 5-year Integrated M.Tech, MBBS, or 5-Year Law program in the 2025-26 academic year. Students must have passed Class 12 / Intermediate / Higher Secondary / Pre-University / ISC / CBSE or equivalent examination in 2023 or later with at least 70% marks.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 for the duration of the full course (4/5 years) along with structured skilling (English, Technical, Leadership & Aspirational programs) & mentoring to make the students Job-Ready

Last Date to Apply: December 31 Application mode: Online applications only

