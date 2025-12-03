DT Next Campus | Applications open for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation

CHENNAI: The Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2025-26 is an initiative to provide financial support to 1st-year undergraduate students pursuing specified professional courses. It aims to support the education of meritorious students from Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

Eligibility: Application is open to students enrolled in the MBBS, B.E./B.Tech, B.Sc. in Nursing, MBA, B.Sc. in Agriculture, or B.Sc. (Hons) in Co-operation & Banking. Annual family income must not exceed Rs 3,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: 100 per cent tuition fees reimbursement & other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

