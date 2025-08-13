DT Next Campus: Applications open for Aspire Scholarship Programme

CHENNAI: Aspire Scholarship Programme 2025-26 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation established by Ajai Chowdhry and his family.

Eligibility: Students in the first year of BTech courses at any of the specified 11 institutions are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants, from all sources, should not exceed Rs 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: A total of 28 beneficiaries will be awarded scholarships based on the actual fee structure. The fund will cover academic expenses, including tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related costs. The duration of the scholarship will be 4 years, subject to meeting the specified criteria for yearly renewal.

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ASPI4