DT Next campus: Applications open for Aspire Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Aspire Scholarship Programme 2025-26 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organisation set up by Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.

Eligibility: Students joining the first year of B.Tech courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply. The annual family income of the applicants should not exceed Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: A total of 28 beneficiaries will be awarded scholarships based on the actual fee structure. The scholarship fund will cover academic expenses, including tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related costs. The duration of the scholarship will be 4 years, subject to meeting the specified criteria for yearly renewal.

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ASPI4