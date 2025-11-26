DT Next Campus | Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital programme

CHENNAI: The Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025–26, instituted by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, supports the aspirations of deserving young women from modest backgrounds. By offering financial aid and structured mentorship, it enables students across schools, government colleges, and premier institutions to pursue education with dignity while fostering academic and personal growth.

Eligibility: Girl students from Class 9 to 12, General Graduation (3 years), Professional Graduation (4 years), or Post-graduation/Professional courses at premier institutions (IIT, NIT, IIM). Open for girl students across India only.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 60,000

Last Date to Apply: December 7 Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/ABCC13