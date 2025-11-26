Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus | Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital programme

    Open for girl students across India only.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Nov 2025 9:59 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-11-26 04:31:46  )
    DT Next Campus | Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital programme
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025–26, instituted by the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, supports the aspirations of deserving young women from modest backgrounds. By offering financial aid and structured mentorship, it enables students across schools, government colleges, and premier institutions to pursue education with dignity while fostering academic and personal growth.

    Eligibility: Girl students from Class 9 to 12, General Graduation (3 years), Professional Graduation (4 years), or Post-graduation/Professional courses at premier institutions (IIT, NIT, IIM). Open for girl students across India only.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 60,000

    Last Date to Apply: December 7 Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/ABCC13

    Aditya BirlaTN government collegesScholarship ProgrammeScholarships
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X