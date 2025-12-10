Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus| Applications open for Aadhar Kaushal Programme; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: It is an initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all students, irrespective of their geographical location, physical abilities, or socio-economic condition.
Eligibility: Open to students with physical disabilities pursuing any year of general or professional undergraduate courses. Applicable for students across all regions of India.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship between Rs 10,000 - Rs 50,000
Last Date to Apply: January 13
Application mode: Online applications only
