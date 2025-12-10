DT Next Campus| Applications open for Aadhar Kaushal Programme; here is how you can apply

Begin typing your search...

    Open to students with physical disabilities pursuing any year of general or professional undergraduate courses. Applicable for students across all regions of India.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2025 9:13 AM IST
    CHENNAI: It is an initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all students, irrespective of their geographical location, physical abilities, or socio-economic condition.

    Eligibility: Open to students with physical disabilities pursuing any year of general or professional undergraduate courses. Applicable for students across all regions of India.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship between Rs 10,000 - Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: January 13

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Scholarship ProgrammeDT Campus
    DTNEXT Bureau

