DT Next Campus: Aakash’s Nat’l talent hunt exam launched

CHENNAI: Marking 16 successful years of transforming student aspirations into achievements, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, announces the launch of its flagship initiative – ANTHE 2025 (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).

One of the most awaited annual events in the Indian academic calendar, ANTHE 2025, aims to empower Class V-XII students to rise above challenges and emerge as true problem solvers.

ANTHE 2025 offers up to 100% scholarships worth Rs 250 crore in total to classroom, Aakash Digital and Invictus Courses, along with significant cash awards worth Rs 2.5 crore, helping students achieve their dreams of a successful career in medicine or engineering.