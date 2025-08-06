Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Aug 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-06 01:00:26  )
    DT Next Campus: Aakash’s Nat’l talent hunt exam launched
    Aakash Educational Services Limited

    CHENNAI: Marking 16 successful years of transforming student aspirations into achievements, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, announces the launch of its flagship initiative – ANTHE 2025 (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).

    One of the most awaited annual events in the Indian academic calendar, ANTHE 2025, aims to empower Class V-XII students to rise above challenges and emerge as true problem solvers.

    ANTHE 2025 offers up to 100% scholarships worth Rs 250 crore in total to classroom, Aakash Digital and Invictus Courses, along with significant cash awards worth Rs 2.5 crore, helping students achieve their dreams of a successful career in medicine or engineering.

    DTNEXT Bureau

