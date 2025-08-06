DT Next Campus: 4 eminent women achievers honoured Ethiraj College hosted Biotech Conclave

CHENNAI: The fifth annual Women in Biotech Conclave and Awards was hosted by Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai. Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for Women Society, a first of its kind in the country for empowering women entrepreneurs from Biotech, Medtech, Agriculture and Food Technology.

The event provided a platform to celebrate excellence and leadership among women scientists and innovators.

Prof PM Murali, chairman of the Golden Jubilee Biotech Part for Women Society, delivered the welcome address. This was followed by the guest of honour address by VM Muralidharan, Chairman, Ethiraj College Trust, who emphasised the significance of empowering women in science and fostering a culture of innovation in biotechnology.

PM Murali announced the awards and honoured four eminent women achievers to commemorate the ‘International Women's Day’ in March for their exemplary contributions to biotechnology and allied sciences.

Accordingly, Dr Radha Rangarajan, director of Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, was honoured with the Excellence in Leadership of Women in Science-2025 award.

Dr Sharmila Bapat, director National Institute of Cell Science, Pune, was conferred with lifetime achievement award of the year 2025.

Dr Albeena Nisar, senior lead R&D and CMC at the Advance Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, Navi Mumbai, was awarded the Woman Scientist of the year 2025.

Dr Jyotirmayee Dash, founder of Teralumen Solutions, was awarded the Golden Jubilee Biotech Parks' annual Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.