DT Impact: Pothole-ridden Mugalivakkam Main Road repaired, re-laid

CHENNAI: After DT Next published a news story titled ‘10 years later, auto drivers await repair of Mugalivakkam Main Road’ on November 6 (Thursday), the Greater Chennai Corporation carried out temporary repair work on the stretch on Saturday (November 8).

Mugalivakkam Main Road had been in a damaged condition for the past 10 years, making it a herculean task for two-wheeler riders to navigate.

Auto drivers from the APJ Abdul Kalam Auto Stand, which is located right next to this stretch, had told this reporter that accidents were common on this road, and vehicles would splash muddy waters on them and even on unsuspecting pedestrians. They fumed that even after multiple complaints made to GCC officials and the area councillor, no action was taken to re-lay the road or even repair it.

After this story was published, workers from the Corporation swung into action and carried out repair work on the damaged portion of the Mugalivakkam Main Road. Gravel was filled in to level the potholes, making the stretch smoother than before.

GCC officials said that after the monsoon season ends, the entire road would be properly re-laid.