DT Impact: Pavement on EVK Sampath Road cleared of pruned branches

CHENNAI: After DT Next published an article titled ‘Tree waste obstructs platfrms on EVK Sampath Road’ on Sunday, Greater Chennai Corporation workers swung into action and cleared the pruned branches from the pavement. "Referring to the newspaper article on the discarded branches, the issue was attended to on Sunday morning,” said the ward councillor Rajeshwari Sridhar and shared the pictures of the cleared pavement.

The report had highlighted that pavements on the busy EVK Sampath Road, where the Commissioner’s office is located, were obstructed by twigs, branches and other remnants of pruned trees. Commuters had also flagged it as a tripping hazard.