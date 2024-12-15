Chennai Citizen Connect: Tree waste obstructs platforms on EVK Sampath Road

CHENNAI: The behind-the-scenes process of beautifying the city has left behind a trail of inconvenience for pedestrians. While the trees are pruned perfectly, the discarded branches and leaves have been left in the same place for days now.

Such is the case in many places across central Chennai. With rains battering the city in the ongoing monsoon season, removal of such debris is vital to ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians.

On EVK Sampath Road, where the Commissioner’s office is located, the pavements are obstructed by twigs, branches and other remnants of pruned trees.

The pedestrian traffic on the road is constant as it houses many private offices, schools and a college. Hence, the cut trees on the pavement along both sides of the road make navigating dangerous.

“People see the discarded tree waste as an invitation to throw other trash. Now the platforms are filled with plastic and other waste,” said a private company staff.

Commuters who use the road to get to the Egmore metro or railway station at night need to be extra cautious as the discarded waste could be a tripping hazard.

“The waste has been left here for over a week, forcing pedestrians to walk through the busy road. The corporation officials’ negligence is why it’s left near one of the city’s arterial roads,” said Mithila M, a daily commuter.

Councillor Rajeshwari Sridhar (Ward 58) said the issue had not been brought to her notice, but the tree branches would be removed soon.