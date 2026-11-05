DT Next Impact | Highways dept fixes damaged slabs on Manavalanagar ROB’s footpath

CHENNAI: Action followed swiftly after DT Next published a report titled ‘Public at risk over damaged pathway on Manavalanagar ROB’ on November 1 (Sunday), about the missing and broken concrete slabs on the Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Manavalanagar.
Responding to the report, officials and workers from the State Highways Department (Tiruvallur Division) inspected the site and began repair work to cover the dangerous gaps along the pathway.
Explaining the cause, a senior Highways official said, “Telecommunication service providers periodically remove the footpath slabs to repair underground cables without prior permission at night. This uncoordinated work led to gaps between the slabs and some being damaged. We’ve now closed all gaps on the ROB footpath along Thirumazhisai–Uthukottai Road (SH-50).”
While welcoming the prompt action, residents urged authorities to complete the remaining maintenance work on the structure. K Baskar, a resident of Manavalanagar, stated: “Authorities must also take the effort to clear the dense creepers and overgrown bushes on the staircase on the other side of the ROB for pedestrian safety.”