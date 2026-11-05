DT Next Impact | Highways dept fixes damaged slabs on Manavalanagar ROB’s footpath

Responding to the report, officials and workers from the State Highways Department (Tiruvallur Division) inspected the site and began repair work to cover the dangerous gaps along the pathway.

Explaining the cause, a senior Highways official said, “Telecommunication service providers periodically remove the footpath slabs to repair underground cables without prior permission at night. This uncoordinated work led to gaps between the slabs and some being damaged. We’ve now closed all gaps on the ROB footpath along Thirumazhisai–Uthukottai Road (SH-50).”