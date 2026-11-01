Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged pathway on Manavalanagar ROB puts public at risk

State Highway 50 (SH50) is an arterial route connecting Tirumazhisai and Uthukottai. The ROB is vital for pedestrians, motorists, daily commuters and heavy vehicles to cross the Cooum and railway tracks safely. However, neglect has left both the bridge and its access roads in deplorable condition.

Residents highlight that the pedestrian infrastructure has become increasingly unsafe for daily commuters accessing nearby transport hubs. K Baskar of Manavalanagar said, "The staircase and elevated pavement were built for pedestrians who cross either side on foot. Every morning and evening, dozens of commuters rely on these steps to reach the Tiruvallur Railway Station."

Baskar further noted that the approach road near the ROB is poorly maintained. "Thick creepers and wild bushes have choked the steps. Snakes are frequently spotted in these overgrown bushes, posing a grave threat to people walking by," he added.