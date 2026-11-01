Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged pathway on Manavalanagar ROB puts public at risk

CHENNAI: Missing and broken concrete slabs on the road over bridge (ROB) in Manavalanagar have raised safety concerns among Tiruvallur residents, prompting them to urge the State Highways department to clear creepers and bushes lining the approach road and pedestrian steps near the ROB.
State Highway 50 (SH50) is an arterial route connecting Tirumazhisai and Uthukottai. The ROB is vital for pedestrians, motorists, daily commuters and heavy vehicles to cross the Cooum and railway tracks safely. However, neglect has left both the bridge and its access roads in deplorable condition.
Residents highlight that the pedestrian infrastructure has become increasingly unsafe for daily commuters accessing nearby transport hubs. K Baskar of Manavalanagar said, "The staircase and elevated pavement were built for pedestrians who cross either side on foot. Every morning and evening, dozens of commuters rely on these steps to reach the Tiruvallur Railway Station."
Baskar further noted that the approach road near the ROB is poorly maintained. "Thick creepers and wild bushes have choked the steps. Snakes are frequently spotted in these overgrown bushes, posing a grave threat to people walking by," he added.
Regular users of the ROB warn that broken walkway infrastructure is creating a severe accident risk: "On the bridge, many concrete footway slabs are missing, while several others are cracked and broken. This forces pedestrians off the sidewalk and onto the busy carriageway alongside fast-moving traffic. The situation worsens during evening rush hours, making a major accident bound to happen if left unaddressed," said A Anantha Krishnan of Tiruvallur.
Responding to the grievances, a senior State Highways official in Tiruvallur said, "The pavements on the ROB fall under the jurisdiction of the State Highways department. I will instruct our field officials to inspect the site and initiate immediate measures for pedestrian safety and overall maintenance."