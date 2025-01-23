DT Exclusive: Metro to T Nagar to be operational by March 2027

CHENNAI: Here’s the latest from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) that would make residents of T Nagar relieved and happy. The first commissioning of the underground Metro Rail operations in all of phase II from Kodambakkam Power House Metro to Panagal Park Metro will be operated by March 2027.

This operation in corridor 4 will start after the CMRL begins operations on the elevated line – from Poonamallee Depot to Porur Junction by the end of 2025. Subsequently, the operations from Porur to Power House Metro will be operated, thus connecting it to the underground stations.

In corridor 4, the stations from Poonamallee Depot till Kodambakkam Power House Metro are on an elevated line constructed by L&T. Followed by this, from Kodambakkam Metro station till Lighthouse, besides Thirumayilai Metro, the underground stations are built by ITD Cementation India.

In the underground stretch between Kodambakkam Metro and Lighthouse Metro, there is a crossover at two locations – Panagal Park and Lighthouse – allowing driverless trains to switch tracks. Hence, work at this particular stretch is also moving at a faster pace.

CMRL officials are positive on commissioning the operations in 2027. “As the Panagal park station is 319 metres long with a crossover, we can flexibly operate trains from the elevated line of Poonamallee Depot till Panagal Park,” said T Archunan, director (projects), CMRL.

As the work on the elevated line is moving at a faster pace than the one underground, CMRL will begin its operations earlier in corridor 4 (26.1-km long from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass). The testing at the particular stretch (Poonamallee Depot to Porur Junction) on the tracks is also likely to commence in a few months.