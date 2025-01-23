CMRL prepares swanky, upscale facilities for T Nagar's lung space Panagal Park

CHENNAI: Though residents of T Nagar were unhappy about the construction of a Metro station over Panagal Park, officials of the utility opined that when the station becomes operational, the park would be redeveloped with additional facilities.

“Known for its serene environment and verdant greenery, the 4.29-acre park serves as a vital green lung in the city already. Hence, CMRL will be appropriately revitalising it for the public,” said a CMRL official.

Out of the total park area, CMRL has taken over 2.65 acres for the underground construction. The park approximately has about 650 trees, of which 255 are located within the designated work area. Most of them are exotic species, admit officials.

During the design stage, CMRL performed the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and also consulted a District Green Committee (DGC) as per the orders of Madras High Court. After evaluation, the DGC allowed felling of 150 trees. Till date, 128 trees have been felled, but 61 trees are planned for transplantation. Out of those, 48 trees have been translocated to Lady Willingdon College.

Speaking on how 35 indigenous trees were saved, Rajeev Srivastava, chief advisor (environment), CMRL said, “A design was tweaked a bit, which saved 35 indigenous trees from felling. The change was the roof slab in the crossover area made 5 metres below the ground level, which was initially designed at 1-2 metres. This change leaves 5 metres of thick soil for planting deep-rooted trees and also to retain the existing trees.”

Further, compensatory plantation is done at the ratio of 1:12. Total of 3,708 saplings have been planted at Meenakshi College, 2,220 in Tiruvallur, and 1,240 saplings in Ambedkar Law college, 175 saplings in Lady Willingdon college and 73 in Nandanam Arts College. “Survival of these saplings is around 83%. Total 120 trees have been translocated, (out of the 48 trees from inside the park, 29 outside the park and 43 trees from other locations) by the contractor,” added Rajeev.

Previously, Panagal Park featured amenities such as a children’s play area, clock tower, badminton court, open-air theatre, walking tracks, statues, and seating areas. Post-construction, the park will be restored and upgraded with modern features such as a musical fountain with seating areas, sensory gardens, outdoor gym, volleyball and badminton courts, yoga pavilions for mental wellness, kids’ play areas with tunnels and sand zones, dedicated walkways, cycle tracks, and public amenities like toilet blocks and drinking water facilities.

The landscaping strategy includes a hierarchy of tall trees, hedge plants, shrubs to cover and create a dense and diverse urban forest.