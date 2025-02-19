Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: SRM launches 5-yr course on public health

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Feb 2025 5:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-18 23:30:38  )
    SRM Institute of Science and Technology

    CHENNAI: The School of Public Health at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai, launched an innovative five-year integrated Master of Public Health programme, designed to nurture the next generation of public health leaders and equip them to tackle complex global and local health challenges.

    The programme is open to students who have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. It features a robust curriculum that integrates global and local health issues and encompasses epidemiology, biostatistics, health systems and policy, health project management, and health research while providing hands-on experience in research, data analytics, and programme evaluation.

    SRM Institute of Science and Technology
