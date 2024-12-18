DT Campus: SRM College of Physiotherapy releases Dr Vadivelan authored book ‘GLOW’

CHENNAI: SRM College of Physiotherapy released ‘GLOW: Guiding the Little Ones’ Well-Being’, a pioneering book authored by Dr K Vadivelan, Professor at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC), Kattankulathur.

This book, as a part of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-funded project, serves as a vital resource to help parents monitor developmental milestones in children aged 0-12 months.

At the event, the Parental Eye, a user-friendly app was introduced. This tool complements the book GLOW. The app offers parents and caregivers real-time updates, resources, and guidance to track their child’s developmental milestones, representing a significant step in promoting child well-being.

“The early years of a child’s life lay the foundation for their cognitive, physical, and emotional growth. GLOW aims to bridge the gap in awareness, equipping parents with the knowledge they need to support their child’s well-being,” says Dr. Vadivelan, the principal investigator of the ICMR-funded initiative.

The event was graced by Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, a Member of NITI Aayog, as the Chief Guest. Sharing his personal experience in the healthcare field, Dr Saraswat stated, "I have witnessed the importance of physiotherapy since 1982 and have experienced its impact in my own life."

The Pro-Chancellor (Academics) of SRM IST, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, delivered a Presidential Address emphasising the contributions of SRM College of Physiotherapy at SRM MCH&RC to the community.