DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: Description: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024, one of India’s largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility:

Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate & postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their gross annual family income must be up to Rs 6 lakh (Up to Rs 3 lakh for Class 6-12 students).

Prizes & Rewards: Classes 6 to 12: Rs 15,000 each

UG Students: Up to Rs 50,000

PG Students: Up to Rs 70,000

UG Students from IITs: Up to Rs 2,00,000

MBA Students from IIMs: Up to Rs 7,50,000

Last Date to Apply: October 1

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS7

Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program

Description: Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing BTech, BE, BArch, or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as BSc, BCom, BBA, etc.) across India. The scholarship is for meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open to meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, COVID-affected students and students with single parents or orphans across India.

Applicants must have secured admission in BTech, BE, BArch, BBA., BCom, or BSc degrees in India.

Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24.

Girl students must have secured a minimum of 70% and above marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations.

Special category* students must have secured 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations. Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than Rs 5,00,000.

Preference for special category students

Prizes & Rewards:

Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to Rs 60,000 per year till the completion of course based on academic performance.

Students in the special category will be awarded 80% fees up to Rs 1,00,000 per year till the

Last Date to Apply: September 5

Application mode: Online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LFLS9