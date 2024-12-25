DT Campus: Kotak Suraksha (Phase 2) Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students pursuing general/professional graduation.

Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants across India who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses. Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year, and their annual family income must not exceed Rs 3,20,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: January 23

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KSSP3