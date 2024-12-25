Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Dec 2024 5:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-24 23:31:03  )
    DT Campus: Kotak Suraksha (Phase 2) Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students pursuing general/professional graduation.

    Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants across India who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses. Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year, and their annual family income must not exceed Rs 3,20,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 1,00,000 per year

    Last Date to Apply: January 23

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KSSP3

    DTNEXT Bureau

