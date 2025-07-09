DT Campus: Heartfulness School celebrates Vicennial Year

CHENNAI: Heartfulness International School, Omega Branch, Kolapakkam, Chennai celebrated its Vicennial Year, marking 20 years of excellence in holistic education and value-based learning. Chief Guests were School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Rural Industries and TM Anbarasan.

The Vicennial Year celebration featured the rich culture, tradition and language of Tamil Nadu by the students of Heartfulness International School, Omega Branch, through a series of cultural performances and debates.

The celebrations also reflected two decades of education innovation and community service, and the school’s ongoing commitment to nurturing responsible, compassionate and capable citizens for the future.

Framed pencil sketches of the honourable ministers made by Omega students were presented to them as a mark of gratitude and respect by the school’s correspondent Bharath Madhavan, and the CFO, Subramanian.