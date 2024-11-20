DT Campus: Applications open for Shri Tulsi Tanti Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: A Suzlon Group initiative to support the higher education of students from economically weaker sections to ensure equitable development of India’s talented youth.

Eligibility: Open to girl students currently studying in Class 9 or students enrolled in the first year of a BE/B.Tech Degree or a Diploma in Engineering. The annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 6 lakh from all sources. The scholarship is open to all girls of Indian nationality enrolled in recognised schools located in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Daman, and Puducherry

Prizes & Rewards:

Girls in Class 9: Rs 6,000 per year (Note: Scholarships will be provided for both Class 9 and Class 10)

Students in Diploma in Engineering: Rs 60,000 per year

Students in BE/B.Tech Degree: Rs 1,20,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: December 10

Application mode: Online applications only

