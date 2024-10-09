DT Campus: Applications open for Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2024-25’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing their first year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from government and government-funded colleges only. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than Rs 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 4,20,000 for 4 years (Rs 1,05,000 per year)

Last Date to Apply: October 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SSPPS4