DT Campus: Applications open for SDEF ‘Smt Shyam Lata Garg’ India Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses, including engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., and other undergraduate programs.

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., or other undergraduate programmes offered by government or private educational institutions. The applicants’ annual family income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship amount of Rs 50,000 for students with an AIR rank of less than 2,500; a scholarship amount of Rs 40,000 for students with an AIR rank between 2,501 and 5,000; A scholarship amount of Rs 30,000 for students with an AIR rank between 5,001 and 7,500; A scholarship amount of Rs 20,000 for students with an AIR rank above 7,500; Additionally, a scholarship amount of Rs 10,000 is awarded to students pursuing non-technical courses such as BA, B Sc, B Com, BBA, etc.

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEFSL1