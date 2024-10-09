DT Campus: Applications open for OakNorth STEM Mentorship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: OakNorth STEM Scholarship and Mentorship Programme aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students belonging toUttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.

Eligibility: Female students from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than Rs 3.5 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 30,000 (fixed amount)

Last Date to Apply: October 18

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ONSS3