DT Campus: Applications open for KVB Scholarship Programme 2024-25; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The KVB Scholarship Programme 2024-25, by Karur Vysya Bank, offers financial support to first-year undergraduate students in disciplines such as Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts and science, and AI and machine Learning. It is open to students from government or government-aided colleges in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Eligibility: Open to first-year undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts & Science, Banking-related financial courses, and emerging fields like AI & Machine Learning. Students must be residents of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana. Applicants’ annual family income should not exceed Rs 6,00,000 from all sources. Children of employees of Karur Vysya Bank and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1,00,000 per annum (multi-year scholarship)

Last Date to Apply: November 28

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KVBSP1