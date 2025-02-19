DT Campus | Applications open for JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ pertaining to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who have completed a UG degree or students in the final year of any UG programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates must be interested in pursuing Postgraduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad. The course for which candidates are admitted must be recognized as a graduate programme (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier for the JN Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates who could not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected are eligible to apply afresh. Candidates who are already pursuing post-graduate studies overseas may apply either at the end of their 1st year of studies or the commencement of the 2nd year, provided there is a minimum of one full academic year (12 months) remaining to be completed at the time of the loan scholarship award, typically in July of any calendar year.

Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Candidates must not be older than 45 as of June 30, 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship amount based on merit

Last Date to Apply: March 3

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/dtnt/JNT9

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/j-n-tata-endowment-loan-scholarship-for-fall-2025-to-spring-20261736494251.png