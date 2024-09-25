DT Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme

An initiative by the Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Medical Sciences (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)!

Eligibility: Applicants must be female students who are citizens of India. Students must be enrolled in institutes listed among the top ranks in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) for 2023 or 2024. Applicants must have an annual family income of less than or equal to Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living exApplicants must be female students who are citizens of India.penses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

