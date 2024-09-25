Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Applicants must be female students who are citizens of India.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Sep 2024 3:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-25 03:15:23.0  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme

    An initiative by the Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Medical Sciences (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)!

    Eligibility: Applicants must be female students who are citizens of India. Students must be enrolled in institutes listed among the top ranks in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) for 2023 or 2024. Applicants must have an annual family income of less than or equal to Rs 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living exApplicants must be female students who are citizens of India.penses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.

    Last Date to Apply: September 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ISTS2

    InfosysScholarshipApplications
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick