    DT Campus: Applications open for free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED Scheme; here is how you can apply

    25 Sep 2024
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

    Eligibility: Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations after Class 12th, such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be ₹2,50,000 or less.

    Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

    Last Date to Apply: October 13

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT1

