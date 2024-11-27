DT Campus: Applications open for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2024-25 is an initiative of Federal Bank to provide financial support to first-year undergraduate students pursuing specified professional courses.

Eligibility: Open to students who are domiciled in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. Applicants must be enrolled in MBBS, BE/B.Tech., MBA, B.Sc in Nursing, B.Sc in Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Co-operation & Banking, under merit in government/government-aided/government-recognised self-financing/autonomous colleges during the academic year 2024-25. Applicants must have an annual family income of less than Rs 3,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: 100 % tuition fees reimbursement & other benefits

Last Date to Apply: December 18

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FHMF1