DT Campus: AM Jain College Graduation Day held

CHENNAI: Agurchand Manmull Jain College (AM Jain College) celebrated its 71st Graduation Day for Shift I Students. A total of 648 graduates from various

Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes received their degree certificates. The graduates represented diverse disciplines across arts, science, and commerce streams, symbolising the institution’s inclusive and multidisciplinary academic culture.

The event was held in the presence of chief guest G Mahalingam, Non-Executive Chairman, City Union Bank, Dr B Mahavir, Principal, Dr S Ananthakrishnan, VicePrincipal, along with the Secretary, Associate Secretary, and College Council Members.

Mahalingam congratulated the graduates and urged them to pursue lifelong learning, uphold ethical standards, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.

Principal Dr B Mahavir reflected on the college’s commitment to holistic education and moral integrity.

“Each moment during the graduation day is a proud moment that reaffirms our mission of shaping minds that combine knowledge with empathy. Our graduates are the torchbearers of the values of AM Jain College — discipline, service, and excellence. As they embark on their next chapter, we trust they will continue to inspire and uplift the communities they serve,” he said.