DT Campus: 74 gold medals awarded to meritorious students during SRIHER convocation

CHENNAI: The 38th convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) witnessed 74 gold medals awarded to meritorious students.

Delivering the convocation address Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram and President of Medical Assessment and Rating Board, National Medical Commission outlined three fascinating lessons of science for students to excel -- striving for incremental contributions towards an evolving work of discovery or innovation, focused self-imposed deadlines of time to accomplish a task and constant training while visualising at the same time possible stressful situations on the way to stay away from negative thoughts.

Reminding that the history of the universe has been gauged from the simple rainbow through incremental research and that every discovery or innovation is based on and is influenced by the work done by the preceding contributions to the knowledge pool, he said students should not discord any idea but pursue with whole hearted enthusiasm to make an incremental contribution towards its final conclusion that benefits mankind.

Drawing lessons from the mathematical principles of physics, the fourth dimension he said whenever there is a task in hand some realistic self-imposed deadlines help you reach a higher level of motivation and also help in completing it.

The Chancellor VR Venkataachalam conferred the degrees on 1680 PhD, PG and UG graduates in medical, engineering and management disciplines and distributed the certificates.