Drunk man assaults teen demanding money, arrested in Vellavedu

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for threatening to kill a teenager while demanding money from him.

Nitish, 20 a resident of Chokkanallur village near Vellavedu next to Poonamallee, was standing near his house in the evening.

Benny, a 26-year-old from the same area, approached Nitish being intoxicated and abused him with obscene words while demanding for money.

When Nitish refused to pay, he attacked him with a knife and threatened to kill him.

Nitish, who was seriously injured, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital nearby.

Nitish filed a complaint with the Vellavedu police, who then arrested Benny.

He was subsequently brought before the Poonamallee court and has been imprisoned.