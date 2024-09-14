Begin typing your search...
Drunk man assaults teen demanding money, arrested in Vellavedu
CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for threatening to kill a teenager while demanding money from him.
Nitish, 20 a resident of Chokkanallur village near Vellavedu next to Poonamallee, was standing near his house in the evening.
Benny, a 26-year-old from the same area, approached Nitish being intoxicated and abused him with obscene words while demanding for money.
When Nitish refused to pay, he attacked him with a knife and threatened to kill him.
Nitish, who was seriously injured, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital nearby.
Nitish filed a complaint with the Vellavedu police, who then arrested Benny.
He was subsequently brought before the Poonamallee court and has been imprisoned.
