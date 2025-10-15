Drumsticks, flat beans prices drop; ginger turns costlier at Koyambedu market on Oct 15, 2025

CHENNAI: Drumstick and flat bean prices fell by Rs 40 each at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Wednesday (October 15), while ginger became costlier.

The price of drumsticks reduced from Rs 70 on Monday to Rs 30 per kg today. The price of flat beans also fell from Rs 60 to Rs 20 per kg, according to traders.

In contrast, the price of ginger rose by Rs 20 per kg—from Rs 80 on Monday to Rs 100 on Wednesday. The price of hybrid tomatoes also went up by Rs 10, from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg.

Meanwhile, the prices of other vegetables also witnessed a drop:

•⁠ ⁠Ooty beetroot dropped by Rs 15, from Rs 40 to Rs 25 per kg.

•⁠ ⁠Small onions fell by Rs 10, from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.

•⁠ ⁠Ooty carrots, beans, bottle gourd, green chillies, and lemons all got a Rs 10 reduction per kg.

Meanwhile, onions increased slightly by Rs 2, from Rs 20 to Rs 22 per kg, and tomatoes rose by Rs 4, from Rs 16 to Rs 20 per kg. The price of potatoes remained stable at Rs 20 per kg.