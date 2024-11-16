Drumstick price doubles; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 16

CHENNAI: The price of drumstick rose by more than double in three days after the rate went up by Rs 60 per kg at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Saturday.

Drumstick price continues to see fluctuations, as has been the pattern for the past few months. On November 13, drumstick was sold at Rs 50 per kg but it is priced at Rs 110 per kg on November 16.

Meanwhile, the rates of onion and yam have decreased by Rs 10 per kg. Onion is priced at Rs 80 per kg and yam is priced at Rs 50 per kg on November 16.

The price of Ooty carrot increased by Rs 10 per kg and is being sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The prices of ginger and garlic remains the same. Ginger is being sold at Rs 160 and garlic is priced at Rs 400 per kg.
















