Drug trafficking fugitive on run for two years held at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A drug trafficking fugitive who was on the run for two years was held at the Chennai airport on Thursday morning, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

During a routine check of passengers who had landed on an Air India flight from Colombo, immigration officers identified Mohammed Muskin (23), a key suspect in a drug trafficking case. He had been on the wanted list of the District Crime Branch in Tiruchy and the Narcotics Control Police for two years. A Lookout Circular (LOC) had also been issued across all international airports to facilitate his capture.

After identifying the criminal, immigration officials detained him and handed him over to the Chennai airport police.

Later, the District Crime Branch in Tiruchy was informed, and they took him into custody and transported him to Tiruchy under heavy security.