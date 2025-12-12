Driver held for sexually assaulting minor after offering lift in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old lorry driver was arrested early Thursday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Puzhal.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night after he had offered the child a lift from a bus stop.

As per the Puzhal All Women Police, the girl was waiting for a bus when the driver, stopped and offered to drop her at her destination. Once inside the vehicle, he allegedly drove to a secluded spot and assaulted her. The girl managed to escape and return home, after which a complaint was filed.

Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Using CCTV footage, they traced the lorry and arrested the suspect from a nearby parking area. Following interrogation, he was sent to judicial remand.