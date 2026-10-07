Drive against street racers: Chennai traffic police seize over 2,000 bikes in three days

Meanwhile, the GCTP arrested six more people for performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 31 and seizure to 20 bikes.

In the early hours of Sunday (October 4), bikers were found riding two-wheelers at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, endangering public life and safety, at Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Anna Salai, and Sardar Patel Road.

The police warned that stringent legal action will be taken against those who indulge in wheeling and other stunts in the name of adventure in a manner that endangers human lives and causes damage to public property.