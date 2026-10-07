Drive against street racers: Chennai traffic police seize over 2,000 bikes in three days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) conducted a special drive against bikes involved in dangerous stunts on city roads and those operated without number plates, and seized over 2,000 two-wheelers in the last three days.
On October 3, the police registered 1,407 cases against vehicles being driven without number plates. The enforcement continued the following day, when 262 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders, followed by 656 cases on Monday, officials said.
The drive targeted vehicles with missing, defective, or folded rear number plates. During scrutiny of CCTV and automated number plate recognition cameras, the police found that some riders removed number plates to avoid identification while performing stunts during late-night hours.
Meanwhile, the GCTP arrested six more people for performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 31 and seizure to 20 bikes.
In the early hours of Sunday (October 4), bikers were found riding two-wheelers at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, endangering public life and safety, at Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Anna Salai, and Sardar Patel Road.
The police warned that stringent legal action will be taken against those who indulge in wheeling and other stunts in the name of adventure in a manner that endangers human lives and causes damage to public property.