Nine more held for bike stunts in Chennai, five bikes seized

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have arrested nine more persons for performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers and seized five bikes used for the act. Parents and Guardians of the arrested youths argued with police personnel, claiming that their wards were targeted unfairly.
In the early hours of Sunday, groups of bikers were found riding at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, endangering public life and safety at Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road.
Based on the incidents, cases were registered by the Traffic Investigation Wing and Law and Order police stations. In a crackdown yesterday, police arrested 16 persons involved in the stunts and seized 11 two-wheelers.
In continuation of the drive, on Monday, the Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing arrested four persons for reckless and high-speed bike stunts. Two bikes used for stunting were seized. After inquiry, they were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
Similarly, in a case registered by the Triplicane Traffic Investigation Wing, five more persons were arrested for bike stunting and three bikes were seized. They are being interrogated.
The Greater Chennai Police warned that strict legal action will be taken against those indulging in wheeling and other stunts in the name of adventure that threaten human lives and cause damage to public property.
Police said intensive surveillance and enforcement drives by the Traffic and Law and Order wings will continue across the city.