Nine more held for bike stunts in Chennai, five bikes seized

In the early hours of Sunday, groups of bikers were found riding at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, endangering public life and safety at Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road.

Based on the incidents, cases were registered by the Traffic Investigation Wing and Law and Order police stations. In a crackdown yesterday, police arrested 16 persons involved in the stunts and seized 11 two-wheelers.

In continuation of the drive, on Monday, the Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing arrested four persons for reckless and high-speed bike stunts. Two bikes used for stunting were seized. After inquiry, they were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.