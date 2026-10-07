Drinking water to be suspended in south Chennai for 24 hours from October 10 onwards

According to a CMWSSB release, the temporary shutdown happened due to essential maintenance work at the 110 million litres per day (MLD) Nemmeli Desalination Plant.

The affected areas are the following: Adyar Zone: Tiruvanmiyur, Pallipattu, Kottur Gardens, RK Mutt Road, and Indira Nagar Overhead Tank (OHT) areas. Perungudi Zone: Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, and Puzhuthivakkam. Sholinganallur Zone: ECR Neelankarai, Akkarai, Ezhil Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, Karapakkam, Perumbakkam, Vettuvankeni, Sholinganallur, Semmancheri, and Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam.