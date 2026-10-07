Drinking water to be suspended in south Chennai for 24 hours from October 10 onwards

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that piped drinking water supply will temporarily be suspended in several areas under the Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones for 24 hours, starting from 9 am on October 10-11.
According to a CMWSSB release, the temporary shutdown happened due to essential maintenance work at the 110 million litres per day (MLD) Nemmeli Desalination Plant.
The affected areas are the following: Adyar Zone: Tiruvanmiyur, Pallipattu, Kottur Gardens, RK Mutt Road, and Indira Nagar Overhead Tank (OHT) areas. Perungudi Zone: Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, and Puzhuthivakkam. Sholinganallur Zone: ECR Neelankarai, Akkarai, Ezhil Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, Karapakkam, Perumbakkam, Vettuvankeni, Sholinganallur, Semmancheri, and Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam.
The Metro Water Board has advised residents in these localities to store sufficient drinking water as a precautionary measure. Drinking water supply through street tanks and mobile tankers to unconnected and low-pressure areas will continue without disruption, CMWSSB added.
For emergency requirements, book water tankers through the official website (https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/) using the ‘Dial for Water’ service