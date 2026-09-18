Pipeline work in Sholinganallur: Metro Water supply to be affected for 10 days in zones 13, 14

A press release from CMWSSB said the work was being carried out on TNHB-A Main Road in Ward 199 of Sholinganallur to facilitate Corporation’s storm water drain works.

The 1,400-mm diameter main pipeline that carries water from the 150 MLD desalination plant will be realigned as part of the work. During this time, water transmission from the 150 MLD desalination plant will be stopped. As a result, supply will be affected in parts of Adyar and Velachery in Zone 13, and in Perungudi, Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Jalladampettai in Zone 14.

Alternative supply will be provided to the affected areas from the 530 MLD Chembarambakkam Water Treatment Plant. The board has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance.