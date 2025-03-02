Drinking water supply to be suspended in these areas of Chennai between March 4 & 5

CHENNAI: The drinking water supply will be suspended in 15 areas in the city on March 4 and 5 due to the main pipeline interconnection works by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL). The residents are advised to store adequate drinking water and reach out to the authorities.

The works will be carried out at Uthamar Gandhi Road and Sterling Road in Nungambakkam from 10 am on March 4 to 10 am on March 5. Several areas of Teynampet zone 9, Kodambakkam zone 10 and Adyar zone 13 including Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam, Mambalam, Saidapet, Gopalapuram, Royapettah, Mylapore and Alwarpet would witness interruption in drinking water supply for 24 hours, said a release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Advising the public for precaution, it said that in emergencies, water can be obtained through tankers by registering on the corporation's website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. Areas without a drinking water connection and areas with low pressure will receive water through tankers and street taps, and the water distribution will be carried out without any interruptions, as usual, in a systematic manner, it said.