Dr V Mohan receives Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award by TN govt for contribution to diabetes research

CHENNAI: Dr V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), has been conferred the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2026 by the State government for his contributions to scientific advancement, healthcare, diabetes research and public health.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay presented the award during the Independence Day celebrations here. Dr Mohan’s daughter, Dr RM Anjana, MD of the centre, and president of MDRF, received it on his behalf.
Instituted in honour of former President and eminent scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the award recognises individuals for significant contributions to science, humanities and student welfare. Dr Mohan is the first medical doctor to receive the State honour.
For more than 50 years, Dr Mohan has worked to advance diabetes care, research and education, with studies spanning diabetes among Indian populations, complications, genetics, nutrition and prevention. He has authored more than 1,900 scientific publications, which have received over 257,000 citations. His h-index stands at 176 and i10-index at 1,268. He has also been consistently ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists.
Dr Mohan’s major honours include the Padma Shri, Dr BC Roy National Award, Harold Rifkin Award for Distinguished International Service and Kelly West Award for Epidemiology. In 2025, he received the Diabetes Global Impact Prize from the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.