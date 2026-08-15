Dr V Mohan receives Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award by TN govt for contribution to diabetes research

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay presented the award during the Independence Day celebrations here. Dr Mohan’s daughter, Dr RM Anjana, MD of the centre, and president of MDRF, received it on his behalf.

Instituted in honour of former President and eminent scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the award recognises individuals for significant contributions to science, humanities and student welfare. Dr Mohan is the first medical doctor to receive the State honour.