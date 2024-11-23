Dr Mohamed Rela’s two lives: World-renowned liver surgeon inside theatre, Kambar scholar on stage

CHENNAI: If he's not performing surgeries or attending to patients, you are likely to find Dr Mohamed Rela, a globally acclaimed liver transplant surgeon, at a Kamba Ramayanam discourse.

After coming across Kambar’s version of the epic about a decade ago, the passionate aficionado of Tamil literature is now trying to popularise it among the younger generation.

Like Valmiki Ramayana, this Tamil epic written by poet Kambar in the 12th century follows the core story of King Rama of Ayodhya. But it differs from the Sanskrit version in spiritual concepts and narrative details. It is regarded as one of the greatest works in Tamil literature, praised for its poetic language and vivid descriptions.

The doctor recalls how many were initially surprised to see a Muslim discussing the Kamba Ramayanam. But, he points out, former acting Governor of Tamil Nadu MM Ismail played a significant role in popularising Kamba Ramayanam, organising literary festivals on classical Tamil literature when he was the president of the Kamban Kazhagam.

“People were fascinated to see a surgeon, especially a Muslim, well-versed in the Ramayanam and its verses. For some, it was intriguing. If you have a deep love for literature, your religion doesn’t matter,” Rela reflects.

Now, however, when he attends medical conferences, fellow doctors and organisers often ask him to recite verses and explain their meanings during dinner or break times.

“Every aspect of the Kamba Ramayanam is fascinating when you dive into it. Kamban’s epic, with over 10,500 verses, is truly a magnificent literary masterpiece. I host discourses alongside paediatric surgeon Dr Priya Ramachandran, who is also a Kamba Ramayanam scholar. Together, we narrate the original verses in Tamil and provide their explanations in English. Our goal is to reach not just Tamil-speaking audiences, but all rasikas who appreciate poetry and music,” says Rela.

On Saturday, Rela, Priya, and Sikkil Gurucharan will present a unique Kamba Ramayanam event at Narada Gana Sabha in Chennai where the two doctors will narrate the Tamil verses and provide explanations in English, while Sikkil will perform classical musical renditions of the verses.