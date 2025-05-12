Dr Amar Agarwal’s pinhole eye surgery procedure receives international award

CHENNAI: Dr Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, has been honoured with the prestigious Film Festival Award at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) in Los Angeles. The event celebrates films for their innovative and educational value.

The accolade was presented by Dr. Jason Jones, Chief Judge at ASCRS, in recognition of Dr Agarwal’s ground-breaking pinhole pupilloplasty.

“This surgical technique involves reducing the size of the iris to create a pinhole-shaped pupil, offering a transformative solution for patients with corneal scars, opacities, or keratoconus (conical cornea). Unlike traditional corneal transplants that require donor tissue and involve higher risks and longer recovery, pinhole pupilloplasty is minimally invasive, suture-free, and ensures faster rehabilitation. It also enables patients to see both near and far without the need for glasses,” a release said.