DPH directs district health officers to ensure "May I Help You" counter in PHCs

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has instructed all the District Health Officers to ensure the availability of "May I Help You" board and counter in all the Primary Health Centres in the out patient hall.

DPH issued detailed guidelines for "Patient Centric Approach" that should be implemented immediately at PHCs. He stated that a patient-centric approach at PHCs is crucial for providing quality care and ensuring a positive experience for patients.

The counters will have a dedicated staff to manage the counter and they should be familiar with PHC services, procedures, and staff. Clear signage boards with essential information including a welcome message, PHC services and timings, staff directories and important phone numbers and extensions should be displayed.

The counter will also have a computer with internet connectivity for generating outpatient chits and accessing patient records.

A printer for printing OP chits, receipts, or other documents should also be provided.

For patient support, a comfortable seating and waiting area along with clean drinking water and sanitation facilities, wheelchair or mobility aid availability, basic first-aid kit and information brochures or leaflets on various health topics should be available.

The PHCs should also ensure that they have a digital display screens for queue management, health awareness messages, PHC announcements and

mobile charging points or power banks.

A feedback mechanism would also be set up with regular patient satisfaction surveys or a suggestions box or feedback form.

The ramps or elevators for easy access should be available with audio announcements or visual displays for visually impaired.

Additionally, if possible, sign language interpreters or braille materials should also be incorporated.