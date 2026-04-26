DPC woman staffer found with deep cut injuries in Madurantakam

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old woman working at a government paddy storage facility in Madurantakam was found with severe cut injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at a hospital.
The victim, Muthulakshmi, is a resident of Andavakkam village, and her husband Shankar also works in the same centre. Muthulakshmi, who had gone to work on April 23 after casting her vote in the Assembly elections, did not return home, police said. Her daughter Priya went in search of Muthulakshmi and found her lying near the storage facility with multiple cut injuries on her head and body. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she is receiving intensive treatment.
In a complaint, Priya said that unknown persons may have attempted to sexually assault her mother, Muthulakshmi and attacked her with sharp weapons. She also said that some workers from northern states who usually work in the spot were missing at the time.
Meanwhile, angered villagers staged a road blockade on Madurantakam-Vedanthangal Road, claiming police inaction. Senior police officials held talks with the protesters, assuring them that the accused would be arrested at the earliest. Following this, the villagers withdrew the protest.