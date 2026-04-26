DPC woman staffer found with deep cut injuries in Madurantakam

The victim, Muthulakshmi, is a resident of Andavakkam village, and her husband Shankar also works in the same centre. Muthulakshmi, who had gone to work on April 23 after casting her vote in the Assembly elections, did not return home, police said. Her daughter Priya went in search of Muthulakshmi and found her lying near the storage facility with multiple cut injuries on her head and body. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she is receiving intensive treatment.