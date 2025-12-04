Downpours slow traffic at southern suburbs to snail pace

CHENNAI: The heavy rain from Tuesday midnight to early Wednesday morning caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet and surrounding areas.

While the past few days saw heavy rainfall in north Chennai and the city, the southern suburbs received only mild showers. However, the weather pattern changed dramatically last night as heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Tambaram, Chromepet, Perungalathur and Vandalur.

Traffic was badly affected, and vehicles piled up on the GST Road near Tambaram and Perungalathur. The water from GST Road in Perungalathur overflowed into Sadanandapuram, extending towards Nedungundram and Kolapakkam. Two-wheeler riders struggled the most, with many motorists choosing to avoid the flooded stretch and instead diverting via Kelambakkam Road through Vandalur.

Multiple potholes and uneven patches on the GST Road slowed traffic, causing heavy congestion between Vandalur and Tambaram. At the Tambaram bus terminus, hundreds of commuters were left stranded in the rain as the shelter was inadequate. With very few MTC and government buses operating due to the weather, passengers waited long hours in the downpour to board available services.

Kancheepuram district also faced severe overnight rainfall. Roads connecting Kancheepuram, Walajabad, and Chengalpattu were submerged, with vehicles struggling through deep waterlogged stretches. Despite the rain, many residents and farmers expressed relief as the heavy rains helped raise the water level in the water bodies, raising hopes of avoiding water shortages during the upcoming summer.