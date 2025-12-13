Don't harass kin of history sheeter, Madras High Court directs police

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police not to harass the family of expelled BJP office bearer and history sheeter, KR Venkatesh.

In a petition, Venkatesh stated that the police have been continuously harassing him and his family since 2023 and alleged that the police visit his house at late and early hours of the day on the pretext of calling him for inquiry. He further stated that the police have broken open the doors and windows of his house.

He also submitted that due to the actions of the police, his son and daughter are under severe mental stress and are unable to concentrate on their studies. Hence, he sought a direction that the police not harass his family.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira. Appearing for the police, Government Advocate S Santhosh submitted that the police visited his house only for security reasons as several cases are pending against Venkatesh in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner, counsel S Nadhiya, submitted that Venkatesh and his family reside in separate houses, and the police are harassing the family by visiting the house they reside in.

After hearing the submissions, the judge directed the police not to harass the petitioner's family members and closed the case.