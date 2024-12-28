Don’t exaggerate rally issue, says Min Sekarbabu at Vijayakanth memorial

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekarbabu urged the public and media not to exaggerate the controversy surrounding the DMDK’s rally to mark it's founder Vijayakanth's first death anniversary, which proceeded despite Chennai city police denying permission, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Speaking to the reporters after paying respects at Vijayakanth’s memorial at Koyambedu on behalf of DMK, Sekarbabu said, “Although permission was not granted, the rally was conducted peacefully; don’t exaggerate this.”

Attending the first death anniversary ceremony (Guru Puja) of the actor-politician on behalf of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the minister added, “Vijayakanth will remain eternal in the hearts of the Tamil people. The Chief Minister sent me here out of his everlasting respect for the leader.”

The peace rally, organised by DMDK to honour their late founder, faced trouble after the city police refused to grant permission citing traffic disruption concerns. However, party functionaries led by general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth commenced the rally from the State Election Commission office to Vijayakanth’s memorial in Koyambedu this morning.

Traffic came to a standstill on the main road from Koyambedu to Vadapalani, with the three-km traffic jam affecting morotists and commuters. The congestion extended to the Koyambedu flyover as well, caused by the large gathering of DMDK functionaries, Vijayakanth fans, and members of the public.







